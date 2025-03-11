Davis R M Inc. Sells 4,838 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

