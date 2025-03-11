Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,732 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 target price (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $358.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.