Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,116 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after buying an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after buying an additional 2,088,993 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after buying an additional 2,002,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

