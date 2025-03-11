Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $39,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.21. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

