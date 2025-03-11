Data#3 Limited (DTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 4.0% increase from Data#3’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49.

Data#3 Limited engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions and services in Australia, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public and private cloud, Azure, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, and systems management; and security solutions comprising data security and privacy, cloud security, identity and access management, infrastructure end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

