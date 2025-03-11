Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 26.18% of Global X Aging Population ETF worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $989,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

AGNG opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. Global X Aging Population ETF has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Aging Population ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

