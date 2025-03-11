Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,242 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.48 and a 1-year high of $78.84.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 99.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $309,425.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,622.48. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

