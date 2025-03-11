Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

