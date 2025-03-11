Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,277 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,469,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $235.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $241.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.42. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

