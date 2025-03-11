Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 6,573 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PACCAR by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,678,000 after buying an additional 4,669,172 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PACCAR by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,033,000 after buying an additional 3,296,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PACCAR by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,878,000 after buying an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PACCAR by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,074,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,047,000 after buying an additional 576,532 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

In other news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

