DA Davidson Comments on Funko’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Funko in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Funko Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of Funko stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Funko by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Funko by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Funko by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Funko

In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $378,823.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,186 shares in the company, valued at $275,942.62. This represents a 57.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $183,857.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at $79,843.10. This trade represents a 69.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,835 shares of company stock worth $639,451. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

