Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $59.38 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 3.8 %
CTKB opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.50 million, a P/E ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. Cytek Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $7.63.
Cytek Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Cytek Biosciences
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.
