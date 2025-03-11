Cushing Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cushing Capital Partners LLC owned 0.79% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,260,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,725,000 after purchasing an additional 973,485 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 903,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 169,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DMBS opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95.

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.