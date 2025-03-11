Cushing Capital Partners LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,470,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 560.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 33,676 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 247,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

