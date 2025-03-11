CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 31st

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a payout ratio of 760.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.2 %

CTO opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.50 million, a P/E ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

