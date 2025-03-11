CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

