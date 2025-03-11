Critical Survey: Cummins (NYSE:CMI) versus Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX)

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) and Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cummins has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Solutions International has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cummins and Power Solutions International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins $34.10 billion 1.35 $3.95 billion $28.17 11.85 Power Solutions International $436.42 million 1.43 $26.31 million $2.36 11.48

Profitability

Cummins has higher revenue and earnings than Power Solutions International. Power Solutions International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cummins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cummins and Power Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins 11.57% 27.12% 9.27% Power Solutions International 12.46% 293.35% 15.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Cummins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Power Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cummins shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Power Solutions International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cummins and Power Solutions International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins 0 8 5 0 2.38 Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cummins presently has a consensus target price of $386.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Cummins’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cummins is more favorable than Power Solutions International.

Summary

Cummins beats Power Solutions International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. It provides power generation systems, horsepower engines, heavy and medium duty engines, application engineering services, custom-designed assemblies, retail and wholesale aftermarket parts, and in-shop and field-based repair services. In addition, the company offers emission solutions; turbochargers; air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and electronic control modules, sensors, and supporting software, as well as new, replacement, and remanufactured fuel systems. Further, it provides automated transmissions; standby and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford and AVK brands; and electrified power systems with components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell, and hydrogen production technologies. Additionally, it offers filtration, aftertreatment, controls systems, air handling systems, and electric power generation systems, and batteries. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster, and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

