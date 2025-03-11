Craig Hallum Boosts Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target to $11.00

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MYO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Myomo from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $177.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 60.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the third quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Myomo during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

