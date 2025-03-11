Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

COTY stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Coty has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coty by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

