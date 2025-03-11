Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $781.60 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,011.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $985.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

