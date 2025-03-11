Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN opened at $744.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $845.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

