Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.24, Zacks reports.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRBP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 42,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,255. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $81.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

