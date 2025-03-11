Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 166,021 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,755,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,021 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 3.30% of Steelcase worth $44,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 119,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,260,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Steelcase by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

