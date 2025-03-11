Contrasting Magnera (MAGN) & Its Competitors

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Magnera to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Magnera Competitors 2.15% 8.14% 3.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magnera and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 132 1001 501 115 2.34

Volatility & Risk

Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Magnera’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Magnera has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnera and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion -$60.00 million -1.05 Magnera Competitors $7.55 billion $119.73 million 33.26

Magnera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Magnera competitors beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

