Contrasting Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM and Alaska Air Group are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Air Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and Alaska Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM 0.39% 19.62% 0.34% Alaska Air Group 3.37% 14.66% 3.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Air France-KLM and Alaska Air Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $32.49 billion 0.09 $1.01 billion $0.11 10.64 Alaska Air Group $11.74 billion 0.58 $395.00 million $3.05 18.16

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Air Group. Air France-KLM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alaska Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Air France-KLM and Alaska Air Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alaska Air Group 0 0 13 0 3.00

Alaska Air Group has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Alaska Air Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alaska Air Group is more favorable than Air France-KLM.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Air France-KLM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Alaska Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

