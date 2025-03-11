Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stake Trimmed by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $566,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,619,954.96. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Owens sold 16,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $1,591,458.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,078,354.20. The trade was a 13.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,733. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ROAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

