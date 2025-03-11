Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$4,875.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5,283.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,700.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE CSU opened at C$4,800.00 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$3,535.00 and a 12 month high of C$5,040.00. The stock has a market cap of C$72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4,687.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4,520.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $1.353 dividend. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

