Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$4,875.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5,283.33.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,700.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a report on Monday.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $1.353 dividend. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
