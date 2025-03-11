Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $189.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

