Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,360 ($43.26) and last traded at GBX 3,445 ($44.35), with a volume of 390358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,455 ($44.48).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($57.94) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarkson PLC will post 283.011583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Clarkson
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
