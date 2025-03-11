Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases 261 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,579,000 after purchasing an additional 458,509 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,841,000 after buying an additional 288,340 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,588,000 after buying an additional 132,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,228,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

