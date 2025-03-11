Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $18.66 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,563 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 7.0% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned about 0.28% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $241,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 925,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.