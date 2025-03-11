Claris Advisors LLC MO Buys 5,540 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 113.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFNM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

