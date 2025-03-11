Claris Advisors LLC MO Acquires 7,820 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 201.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,457 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

