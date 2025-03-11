Clare Market Investments LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $124,433,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Snowflake by 165.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 333,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $2,009,841.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 311,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,058,722.76. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $517,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,073,269. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,923 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,983. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 7.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:SNOW opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.31. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

