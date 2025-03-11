Clare Market Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 2,386.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Price Performance

Oklo stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKLO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.