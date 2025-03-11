Clare Market Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.28.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $239.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.47 and its 200 day moving average is $220.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

