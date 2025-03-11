Clare Market Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,291 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,354,000 after purchasing an additional 132,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

EMR opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

