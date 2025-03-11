Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

CIZN opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. Citizens has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of -0.06.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

