Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 394 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in AON were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $398.36 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

