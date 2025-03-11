Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Target were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.07.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

