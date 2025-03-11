Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,644.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 127,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 122,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,345,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

