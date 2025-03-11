Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 2,144 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $607.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $492.71 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.