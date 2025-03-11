Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Price

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint
AvePoint Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AvePoint
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Moderna: 4 Key Reasons the CEO Just Bought $5M in Shares
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Don’t Write Off This Asset Champ Yet
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 ETFs Poised to Spring Ahead in the Second Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.