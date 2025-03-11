Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Price

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint

AvePoint Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVPT opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.