Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.36. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

