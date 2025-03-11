Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 476 ($6.13) and last traded at GBX 479 ($6.17), with a volume of 13672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.50 ($6.60).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 601.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 774.49. The firm has a market cap of £52.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

