Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 329.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

