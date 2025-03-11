Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $66.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.60.
CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.