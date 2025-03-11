Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $66.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

