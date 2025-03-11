Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $151.86. The firm has a market cap of $277.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

