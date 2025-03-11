Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.86. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $277.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

