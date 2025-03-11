Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 70,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CLSA downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.36.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRL opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.79 and a 12-month high of $274.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

